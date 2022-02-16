Gundersen Health System holding open interviews

LA CROSSE Wis, (WXOW)-- Gundersen Health System is looking to add to its Food Service, Housekeeping, and Laundry staff.
They had open interviews and were hiring on the spot at the Integrated Center for Education on Wednesday.
"These positions are critical to hospital operations. They help serve meals to patients, help make sure that we have clean linens and that all of our room are clean for patents. and to help provide a better overall patient experience," said Kaija Towle, a Recruiter at Gundersen Health System.
If you missed Wednesday's event they will be holding another one Thursday February 24 at the Integrated Center for Education at 1827 Sims Place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.