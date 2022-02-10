Gundersen Health System volunteers deliver Valentine's Day suprise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Gundersen Health System volunteers deliver flower bouquets to the staff and patients for Valentine's Day.
Gundersen typically receives about 60 to 70 bouquets for Valentine's Day each year. However, this year they expect to have much more.
All of the bouquets are supplied by Gundersen's gift shop and local vendors.
They're not short of volunteers this year according to Rachel Miller, the Manager of Volunteer Services at Gundersen. She said that they currently have more than 300 people sharing their time with others.
"Currently we have 310 volunteers. Our goal for the year, I'm hoping we smash it, is 400." Miller says.
Some volunteers are new to Gundersen while others have been around much longer.
Darla Severtson has been volunteering at the Valentine's Day flower delivery for 17 years now.
"It warms their day up. It's nice to have something to show that someone is thinking of them." Severtson said
Darla said that seeing the reaction on the faces of the staff and patients is something money cannot pay for. She said that she plans to continue to help volunteer with Gundersen on any of their upcoming events that need volunteers.
If you're interested in volunteering for a future Gundersen event, you can fill out an online application on Gundersen's website.