Gundersen NICU nurses share special bond that will help families with premature babies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A tiny baby thrives under the care of two nurses inside Gundersen Health System's NICU or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Julien Sloane has 35 years experience. "I think the hard part is when things don't go as planned and we see a fair amount of that, too, and kind of riding out the bumps with families and hopefully getting the baby home but we can have some rough times," said Sloane.
Bailey Jones is on the job three months but brings her own unique experience.
"It's very surreal just to think that I was that tiny at that point and that I'm still here today," said Bailey.
At birth, Bailey weighed 1 pound 10 ounces. She was so small her father could put his wedding ring on her arm.
"I'm very lucky to think that over 24 years ago...it's just crazy to think that I could survive that. It's just crazy to think about it and I'm reminded of that every day that I come to work," said Bailey.
But what's even more unbelievable, Bailey is working with the nurse that took care of her 24 years ago. They both say they will never forget the day they formally met.
"And then I said, 'You gotta be Bailey' and she said, 'You have to be Julien. My parents told me to look for you,'" said Jolien.
Bailey said she got goosebumps. "I'm here because of her."
Julien says despite having hands-on experience, Bailey's experience and the proof that she is thriving will serve families well.
"I think she'll be a real inspiration to a lot of families if she decides to share her story with the families she's caring for their children. I think that's just a really cool piece that nobody can offer to those families. We haven't all walked in their shoes but but Bailey's been on the other end of it and look where she is now," said Julien.