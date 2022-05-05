Gundersen program offers free training, CNA job

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System said Thursday it is starting a program providing free training and a job as a Certified Nursing Assistant for those interested in a position with the healthcare provider.
Gundersen is collaborating with Western Technical College on the program. In a statement, Gundersen said that people who qualify receive all expense paid training through Western including coursework and hands-on clinical experience.
Those who complete the program and pass the Nursing Assistant Registry Exam are then offered a CNA position at Gundersen. One part of the program requirements is that the person commit to staying for one year.
The first program begins on June 23 and runs through August 21. Classes are from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
Anyone who is interested can go to Gundersen's CNA registration page to apply.