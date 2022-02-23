Gundersen Tri-County breaks ground on a new hospital in Whitehall

WHITEHALL Wis, (WXOW)-- Gundersen Health System broke ground on a new hospital on Wednesday.
The new facility will replace the current 60-year-old hospital. The project includes renovations to the existing clinic as well and the new hospital.
The Gundersen Tri-County Hospital serves Whitehall, Blair, Independence and surrounding communities.
The new facility will be a two-story, 69,000-square-foot hospital that features private patient rooms, a trauma center and helipad landing zone near Emergency Services. The hospital includes an ER, imaging, lab, pharmacy, surgical, dietary service, rehabilitation and transitional care. A new ambulance and maintenance building will also be built on the site.
Kraus-Anderson is the construction manager for the project. Construction will begin in early March and is expected to be completed in the fall 2023.