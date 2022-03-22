Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area gets $2M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is receiving a $2 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
It is part of a $436 million gift to Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliate organizations.
The local group said the gift "will substantially help further Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent, and affordable place to call home."
MORE: Habitat for Humanity holds open house for 55th home
“This is not only transformational for our organization, but to our community as a whole,” says Habitat Executive Director, Kahya Fox. “Ms. Scott’s donation highlights the massive need for, and the importance of safe, affordable housing nation-wide.”
According to Habitat, nearly 1 in 5 renters pay more than 50 percent of their gross income on housing, almost double the average in the state. Combined with older housing stock in the area, there is an impact on a number of factors on the community including education, health, and the economy.
The organization has an event next week to explain more about what the gift means for them and how it will affect their future plans.