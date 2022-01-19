Hairball to bring the 80's concert experience to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Performing the rock n' roll hits of the 80's, Hairball will be at the La Crosse Center this Friday night.
They're performing January 21, at 7:30 p.m. with the opening act The Caminos, at the La Crosse Center.
Performing cover songs from bands like Guns N' Roses, Queen, Journey and so many more, Hairball has been touring for over 21 years for people from any generation to enjoy.
"People smiling and spilling beer on each other, singing their favorite choruses to the biggest hits of the 80's and just having a ball and going back in time with us," Hairball lead singer Dave Moody said. "I mean I love every single bit of it."
Tickets can be bought at lacrosse.ticketsales.com