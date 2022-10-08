Harvest season means more farm equipment on roads

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - This time of year, drivers on area roads should expect the possibility of large farm equipment as harvest time is underway.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that between 2019 through 2021, there were 374 crashes involving farm equipment in the state. They resulted in eight deaths and 133 injuries.
According to MnDOT, inattentive driving and and speed were the biggest contributing factors in those crashes.
“Harvest season is underway across Minnesota and farmers will again need the highways to access their fields,” said Brian Sorenson, state traffic engineer. “Motorists need to put down distractions and watch for those slow-moving farm vehicles, especially on rural, two-lane roads.”
Given their often-times large size, farm equipment can be difficult for operators to accelerate, slow down, or stop. With trailers or their large size, there may be blind spots that make it difficult for drivers to see vehicles approaching from behind.
MnDOT suggests drivers should:
- Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment
- Watch for debris dropped by farm equipment
- Drive with headlights on at all times
- Wait for a safe place to pass
Farm equipment operators should:
- Use lights and flashers to make equipment more visible
- Use slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph
- Consider using a follow vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night