Heavy blowing snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning will bring lots of snow to some areas in the Coulee Region

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tonight and continue rising to 15.1 feet Saturday evening.
Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Band of Heavy, Wet Snow Expected into Monday Morning...

.A band of heavy, wet snow continues to fall along and near the
Mississippi River. Accumulations in the band are occurring on
grassy surfaces with some pavement starting to become snow covered
as well. A few accumulations in the 3 to 5 inch range have already
been received. Look for the snow to continue in bands through the
night with rates of 1 to 2 inches common. The heavy, wet snow
combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and tree
damage to occur.

We may lose a few inches of snow due to melting and compaction,
however 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts are expected
through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be
significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of U.S. Highway 10 in central
Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Due
to the heavy, wet snow and some budding out of trees, power
outages and damage to trees could occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Heavy blowing snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning will bring lots of snow to some areas in the Coulee Region

Shovels and snow blowers are going to be needed tonight and tomorrow morning as wet/heavy snow falls.

Current Watches - All Types.png

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Winona Houston, Crawford, and Richland County until 10 am on Monday. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Fillmore, Winnesheik, and Allamakee County until 10 am on Monday. 

Those in the warning will experience wet and heavy snow that will be blown from strong winds at 15 to 25+ mph. This will make roads very hazardous tonight and early tomorrow morning. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km.png

For the winter storm tonight and early tomorrow morning, all counties will experience the heaviest of snow with snowfall rates at 1"-2" per hour. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4kmmon.png

By the morning of tomorrow, the snow will start to move eastward into a small band that is just east of La Crosse and I-94. The band will continue to drop snow into Monday afternoon and dissipate in the early evening of tomorrow. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ALYSSA.png

Those that are east of La Crosse and I-94 will experience the highest snowfall accumulation with seeing 10"+ inches of snow. 

La Crosse is in for 6" to 12" of snow, but if the snow band moves just a little more westward, La Crosse could see more than 12"+ of snow.

Areas west of La Crosse are in for less with only having 2" to 5" of snow. 

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png

Areas east of I-94 and even La Crosse could have a lot of snow accumulation but, it won't be sticking around for too long. By the early afternoon, temps will be well above freezing which will start to melt snow that has fallen or will fall. 

Traffic Forecast.png

Thus, accumulation could be a lot less due to temperatures being above freezing and it will also mean less road impacts for Monday. The main risk will be Monday early morning, where snow will be allowed to accumulate with below freezing temps. 

By the afternoon when temps rise and snow starts to dissipate, roads will start to clear up. 

After the snowstorm, the rest of the week will feel more like spring with lots of rain chances and temps in the 50s. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

