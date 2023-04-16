Heavy blowing snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning will bring lots of snow to some areas in the Coulee Region

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Winona Houston, Crawford, and Richland County until 10 am on Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Fillmore, Winnesheik, and Allamakee County until 10 am on Monday.
Those in the warning will experience wet and heavy snow that will be blown from strong winds at 15 to 25+ mph. This will make roads very hazardous tonight and early tomorrow morning.
For the winter storm tonight and early tomorrow morning, all counties will experience the heaviest of snow with snowfall rates at 1"-2" per hour.
By the morning of tomorrow, the snow will start to move eastward into a small band that is just east of La Crosse and I-94. The band will continue to drop snow into Monday afternoon and dissipate in the early evening of tomorrow.
Those that are east of La Crosse and I-94 will experience the highest snowfall accumulation with seeing 10"+ inches of snow.
La Crosse is in for 6" to 12" of snow, but if the snow band moves just a little more westward, La Crosse could see more than 12"+ of snow.
Areas west of La Crosse are in for less with only having 2" to 5" of snow.
Areas east of I-94 and even La Crosse could have a lot of snow accumulation but, it won't be sticking around for too long. By the early afternoon, temps will be well above freezing which will start to melt snow that has fallen or will fall.
Thus, accumulation could be a lot less due to temperatures being above freezing and it will also mean less road impacts for Monday. The main risk will be Monday early morning, where snow will be allowed to accumulate with below freezing temps.
By the afternoon when temps rise and snow starts to dissipate, roads will start to clear up.
After the snowstorm, the rest of the week will feel more like spring with lots of rain chances and temps in the 50s.