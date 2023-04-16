Heavy blowing snow showers tonight and tomorrow morning will bring lots of snow to some areas in the Coulee Region

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy, Wet Snow Expected into Monday Morning... .A band of heavy, wet snow continues to fall along and near the Mississippi River. Accumulations in the band are occurring on grassy surfaces with some pavement starting to become snow covered as well. A few accumulations in the 3 to 5 inch range have already been received. Look for the snow to continue in bands through the night with rates of 1 to 2 inches common. The heavy, wet snow combined with gusty winds could cause some power outages and tree damage to occur. We may lose a few inches of snow due to melting and compaction, however 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts are expected through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until plowed. In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of freezing rain is possible north of U.S. Highway 10 in central Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Due to the heavy, wet snow and some budding out of trees, power outages and damage to trees could occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&