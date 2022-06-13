Here's a preview of what to expect at Riverfest La Crosse 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A staple in the region since 1983, Riverfest La Crosse, is a little more than 2-weeks away.
It is held as a way to celebrate the 4th of July through family events and entertainment designed for all age groups.
"Our big headliner this year is Sawyer Brown, but we have plenty of other fan favorites like Boogie and the Yo Yoz coming in, of course on our children's area, on the Mayo Clinic Family Stage, we have Kenny Ahern, we have Magic of Isaiah and a few other special things we have added this year including storytelling and the big bubbles are back again," said La Crosse Riverfest Media Director Nick Bjerke
You must have a button to attend Riverfest. Prices for buttons are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Buttons are available at La Crosse area Kwik Trips, Festival Foods, and Citizens State Bank. Children 12 and under are free. Riverfest is June 30 through July 4th.