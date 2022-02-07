Here's what you need before you file taxes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2021 tax year is over and it is now time to prepare for filing taxes ahead of the deadline on April 18, 2021.
According to the IRS website, there are several documents individuals should prepare ahead of federal tax filing.
W-2 forms from employers are required to show income earned as an employee.
Additionally, 1099 forms from banks, issuing agencies, and other payers to document income from unemployment, dividends, or retirement payments.
If an individual worked in a gig economy, the IRS says to provide a Form 1099-K, 1099-MISC, or a W-2.
The IRS encourages the public to provide documentation for any income or transactions, including trading of cryptocurrencies. Most income is taxable.
New for this filing, it is encouraged to prepare Letter 6419 to reconcile child tax credit payments, and a Letter 8475 for possible eligibility to claim recovery rebate credit.
Samantha Dilts, with Schneider Accounting & Tax, hopes people will pay close attention to the recent changes.
"They should seriously consider bringing in their 2020 return, because there were a lot of credits that were made in the tax law in the middle of the season," said Dilts.
The filing deadline is April 18, 2022.