Here's where to test your deer for CWD

  • Updated
By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources highlights locations to sample or dispose of deer carcasses, to combat the spread of chronic wasting disease, in a briefing on Thursday.

Since 2002, positive cases of the infection and fatal disease have harmed the white-tail deer population in the Badger State.

As part of a their strategy to stop the spread, the DNR offers resources on it's website to encourage hunters to make informed choices on how they handle deer carcasses.

"The Department offers hunter service testing across the state for getting their animals tested, and that data helps us, but hunters then also are making informed decisions about which deer they may choose to harvest," said Jeff Pritzl, Deer Program Specialist with the DNR.

Here are the sampling/disposal locations for La Crosse County

Self-Service Kiosk at Bubba's Meats, 1248 Redfield St., La Crosse

Disposal at La Crosse County Landfill, 3200 Berlin Drive, La Crosse

Assisted Sampling at Emma's Bait Shop, N5620 CTY OT, Onalaska

Self-Service Kiosk at Rowe Park, 710 Hilltopper Drive, Onalaska

Monroe County:

Self-Serve Kiosk at Pony Express, 208 W South Railroad St., Kendall

Self-Serve Kiosk at Ridgeville Town Shop, 103 S. Water St., Norwalk

Self-Serve Kiosk at Theisen's of Sparta, 3000 S. Black River St., Sparta

Assisted Sampling at Pleuss Taxidermy and Hunting, 24037 Co. HWY ET, Tomah

Self-Serve Kiosk at Tomah Ranger Station, 1706 Academy Ave., Tomah

Vernon County:

Testing By Appointment at Kumlin Taxidermy, 300 Main St., De Soto

Self-Serve Kiosk at Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Intersection South 131 & Cutoff Rd., Rockton

Testing By Appointment at Timberland Trophies, 120 Swiggum Rd., Westby

Disposal at Vernon County Landfill, S3705 County Highway LF, Viroqua

According to DNR representatives, testing results come back in 10 to 14 days.

For a full list of sampling/disposal locations in your area, click here.

