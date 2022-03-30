Here's where to vote for the April 5 election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to redistricting, the places where people may vote in the upcoming elections may have changed.
Voting takes place on April 5. Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In La Crosse and Onalaska, for example, changes in district lines have affected where voters cast their ballots.
Clerks ask voters to confirm they know their polling location before heading out to the polls.
There are a couple of ways to do that. The first is to go to MyVoteWI.gov and enter your address into the Find My Polling Place section.
If you're a La Crosse County resident, below is a list of polling places for the county.
Other things to know when you go to the polls: