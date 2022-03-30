 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Late This Morning and Afternoon...

Through 4 PM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a
quarter mile or less across parts of northeast Iowa, southeast
Minnesota, and from southwest into central Wisconsin. This fog
will be more prevalent on the ridge tops. As the winds increase
during the mid to late afternoon, this dense fog will dissipate.

For those driving this afternoon, be alert for rapidly changing
visibilities and use your low beam headlights.

Here's where to vote for the April 5 election

  • Updated
  • 0
Your Voice Your Vote 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to redistricting, the places where people may vote in the upcoming elections may have changed.

Voting takes place on April 5. Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In La Crosse and Onalaska, for example, changes in district lines have affected where voters cast their ballots. 

Clerks ask voters to confirm they know their polling location before heading out to the polls. 

There are a couple of ways to do that. The first is to go to MyVoteWI.gov and enter your address into the Find My Polling Place section. 

If you're a La Crosse County resident, below is a list of polling places for the county. 

Download PDF PollingPlaces-La Crosse County.pdf

Other things to know when you go to the polls:

Download PDF Election_Day_Voting.pdf
Download PDF acceptable_photo_id_s_pictures_pdf_16852.pdf
Download PDF wi_proof_of_residence_guide_2018_pdf_11007.pdf

Tags

