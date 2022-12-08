High grocery prices causing many to turn to community food pantries

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - In the current economic climate, rising grocery prices are affecting many people's food budgets.
To help, many local food pantries, like those in Tomah, are making a difference in helping those who need it most.
At Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry, Executive Director Dawn Pluess said the pantry has seen a significant increase of eligible clients in recent months.
"We are averaging about 35 new families each month since September," Pluess said. "So that’s quite a bit, I think. I mean usually you get anywhere from like 5 to 10. That's kind of normal, but 35? To me that’s a lot of new families.”
In Neighbor for Neighbor's weekly distributions, clients living on a fixed income can drive up and receive a grocery cart full of food estimated at 155 pounds.
For the many that don’t qualify, Oasis Church located north of Tomah on Highway 21 hosts Ruby’s Pantry on the first Monday of every month.
Anyone looking to offset grocery bills can sign up to receive a share of food that consists of approximately 40 to 50 pounds of items for a contribution of $25.
Senior Pastor at Oasis Steve Brown has invited the North Branch, MN based Ruby's Pantry to Tomah for the past seven years.
There's no limit to how many shares can be requested and there aren't any income qualifications making the resource a convenient option to stock up shelves at home for a discount.
"Anyone can access it, doesn't matter how much you make," Pastor Steve said. "And there's people who fall through the cracks and don't quite qualify for programs but they're having it very difficult. Have to decide what to do with their money this month. It's just such a good feeling to be able to be helping people at a time like this. And people need help. I mean they really need help."
Pastor Steve added that the past two months have been really busy. He's had to order a full truckload to meet the demand each month.
And he knows it's making a difference because he sees a lot of people buy at least two or three shares and some getting up to seven to support their families.
"Many families will buy the bulk of their monthly groceries here at the pantry the first Monday of the month, Brown explained. "And they’re so excited and they’re so thankful. Like, one gal says, ‘My husband just lost his job and things are really tight and we’re so thankful for this program’.”
Tomah’s community pantries are operated with the help of many volunteers who are eager to step up to meet the demand for food assistance, especially now that it’s reaching across many income levels.
"Everybody is kind of in need right now of that little bit of extra, Pluess said. "Even if you’re going to work every day, sometimes it’s still hard to get those little bits of extras when you go to the grocery store. So that’s what we’re here for.”
While monetary donations are always welcome, Pluess credits a reliable network of food donations from local businesses. Every week Wal-Mart donates pallets of fresh produce that's hard to come by at many community pantries.
She said they get so much food they can support nearby communities like Necedah, Elroy and Baraboo as well as local organizations like the Boys and Girls Club.
There are many food-assistance resources available across Monroe County and in many communities in the Coulee Region.
In addition to Oasis Church's Ruby's Pantry visits and Neighbor for Neighbor, larger organizations like Wisconsin's Foodshare and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin have State and Federal subsidized funds to help in many different ways.