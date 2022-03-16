High school business students use trip to State as learning opportunity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Central High School students held a mock press conference with varsity boys basketball players ahead of their trip to the State Tournament in Madison.
Kate Olson's Sports Entertainment and Marketing class saw the opportunity to learn from a mock press conference, with the class' basketball stars taking the podium.
"This is as real as it gets, right? I mean these students are athletes...We're all learning about sports and entertainment marketing, and we have to market our school and market our team," said Olson, a Business and Marketing Educator at Central High.
Students learned lessons on marketing, entertainment, publicity, and public relations. The student-athletes had to think on their feet with a bombardment of questions from the press: Southern Bluffs Elementary students.
"We've talked about athletes working at the higher levels don't really have a choice about working with the media. It's part of their job," said Olson.
La Crosse Central plays in the State Tournament on Friday, March 18 on WXOW. They play Westosha Central at approximately 3:15 p.m. in a Division 2 matchup.