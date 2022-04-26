Historic artwork up for auction has Winona connection

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Next month, a historic piece of art depicting a key moment in American history is going on sale in New York on May 12.
And the painting has a connection to Winona.
The "Washington Crossing the Delaware" painting is expected to bring between $15-20 million at auction at Christie's. It shows George Washington leading soldiers across the Delaware River to surprise soldiers on the other side on Christmas night in 1776. "A German-born American immigrant, Leutze was also a staunch abolitionist and in 'Washington crossing the Delaware' he deliberately included a variety of the figures that make up the melting pot that formed the American nation," said Paige Kestenman, American art specialist at Christie's.
The painting from 1851 is one of three versions by artist Emanuel Leutze, though only two survive. A much larger 12x21 foot version hangs in the Metropolitan Museum. This smaller one up for auction is approximately 3x6 feet. The third copy which was at a museum in Germany, was destroyed in an air raid during World War II.
This smaller version hung in the White House from the 1970s to 2014 mainly in the West Wing reception room. According to an article in Barrons, the collector who had loaned it to the White House sold it to Mary Burrichter and Bob Kierlin, the founders of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
In 2015, the painting went from the walls of the White House to a place at the museum along the Mississippi River.
There it hung on display for seven years until March when it was sent to the auction house.
“We enjoyed exhibiting this iconic, historic, and popular painting,” said Scott Pollock, MMAM’s Executive Director. “It paired well with many other artists we have and have had on display, including historical works of art by Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Claude Monet, Georgia O'Keeffe, Mary Cassatt, John James Audubon, and James Hope.”
In a statement, on May 18, the museum plans to announce what they're calling ambitious gallery plans for the next three years along with diversifying its collecting strategies and expansion of its exhibiting partners.
The video with this story is courtesy of Reuters/ABC News. The other video is from a 2016 WXOW series called Hometown Tourist which featured the Minnesota Marine Art Museum as one of its segments.