Holmen faces Onalaska in adapted floor hockey championships

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Holmen Vikings looked to end their season undefeated by beating Onalaska having already beaten them twice previously this season.
Holmen Adapted Sports League Head Coach Nicholas Slusser said the game was going to be intense but fun as it has been over four years since the Vikings took the title.
"I'd say the majority of my athletes have never won a championship before, so for them, this is super exciting," Slusser said. "We have our school-wide assembly taking place tomorrow in which they'll be honored. They're all anticipating, hopefully, to be able to celebrate a championship instead of celebrating their 11-1 season."
For senior Tyler Wilson, the season has been "a lot of fun," and he said he was glad that the Hilltoppers made out to the game.
In the end, Onalaska took the win 4-3 over Holmen in the adapted floor hockey championships Thursday afternoon.