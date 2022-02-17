Holmen Fire Department honors two Saint Patrick Elementary students lifesaving efforts

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Holmen Fire Department honors two St. Patrick Elementary students for their courageous actions in saving a life.
On January 1, 2022, Nora Knapp and her brother Sylus were visiting their grandmother when Nora began noticing something off with her grandmother's actions.
Nora proceeded to take her grandmother's blood pressure. When she got a low reading, Nora dialed 9-1-1. Her grandmother was eventually hurried to the hospital.
For her heroic actions, the Holmen Fire Department awarded Nora and Sylus with the Lifesaver award.
Nora credits her medical skills from training with the Boy Scouts on how she remained calm and collected in the stressful situation.
"In scouts I took two medical merit badges and they taught me how to take blood pressure and to look for signs." Nora said.
Nora's grandmother, Laurie Hampton, said that Nora was a natural at handling the situation and is very grateful she was there.
The La Crosse Fire Department urges people to remember the signs of a stroke by knowing the term "FAST."
The acronym stands for Face drooping, Arm driftness, Slurred speech, and Time. Because time is of the essence.