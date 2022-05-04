Holmen lunch lady named best in nation

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Stephanie Sheley, a lunch lady at Holmen High School, has been named the national employee of the year by the School Nutrition Association.
Beyond the healthy food Sheley introduced, including a variety of salads, her personality towards students and the decorations around the cafeteria played a role in earning the honor.
After being nominated by the Holmen administration, Sheley won the title of best lunch lady in the state. After that, she claimed best in the region before beating out the other five finalists to earn national recognition.
While it may be an individual award, Sheley credits her fellow workers for all they do.
"This year we have an awesome group of ladies," Sheley said. "We were kind of struggling through the pandemic and lost about half of our staff. But now we're almost fully staffed and all the new ladies that we have right now are amazing. They're fun. They're hard workers. They're willing. They'll step up. They see a need, they fill a need. They're just a fun group of ladies to work with and that's kind of why I keep coming in every day."
Sheley adds that popcorn chicken bowls are among the most popular entrees, something that was on the menu last Monday.