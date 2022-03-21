 Skip to main content
Holmen School Board Forum happening Monday night

(WXOW) - School board candidates will answer questions in a virtual forum on Monday night.

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area and the Holmen School District are hosting a virtual forum from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The forum will be streamed live on the school district's YouTube page. A recording of the forum will be available after. 

You can submit questions to Stacy Lockington at locsta@holmen.k12.wi.us.

Four candidates are campaigning for two seats on the board in the April 5 election. 

The candidates, as they will appear on the ballot, are:

Josh Neumann

Rebecca Rieber

Barbara Wuensch

Chad Updike

