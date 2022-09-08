Holmen Village Board member one of 6 Wis. elected officials found in far-right extremist group database

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW/WKOW) - A member of the Holmen Village Board is one of six local elected officials from Wisconsin among the hundreds of members of government, law enforcement and military as having signed up at some point for the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group associated with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
The Anti-Defamation League confirmed to our sister station 27 News in Madison that its organization found Rodney Stanek's name and the others in the Oath Keepers' database.
Reached by phone, Stanek read a statement to WXOW regarding his involvement.
"On the question of my affiliation with Oath Keepers, I have in the past subscribed, but I'm not currently subscribed to them as a member. But doing so I have not attended any meetings or rallies or any communications. Although I may agree with their ideology of defending our Constitution, in which I myself being an elected official have taken that oath. However, for a very long time now, I haven’t agreed with their methods. I do not condone violence of any kind and will not participate in that kind of activity.”
He was among six elected local people in the Oath Keepers' database:
- Gary Halverson: Alderman – Madison, WI
- Stan Wekkin: Village President – Village of North Hudson, WI
- Randy McHugh: Village Trustee – Village of Sullivan, WI
- Darla LeClair: Vice President – City Council of Two Rivers, WI
- Rodney Stanek: Village Board Trustee – Village of Holmen, WI
- Rick Richard: District 8 County Supervisor – Rock County Board
The Anti-Defamation League acknowledged being in the Oath Keepers' database "is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities."
Madison Alder Gary Halverson responded to a 27 News inquiry about his name on the database. In an email, Halverson responded, "I joined without vetting the organization. I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy. I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug 2020."
In an email, Keith Furman and Jael Currie, the president and vice president of Madison's Common Council, said they were "disgusted" upon learning of Halverson's past membership with the Oath Keepers. They claim "mere seconds of online research" show the group is far right and anti-government.
"While the nation was reacting to the murder of George Floyd, this group promoted its membership using anti Black Lives Matter statements" the joint statement reads in part. "At this same time, Alder Halverson decided to pay to join this extremist group. Alder Halverson is certainly entitled to this choice and it’s up to him to decide if he can continue as Alder with this secret now being public."
Village of Sullivan trustee Randy McHugh referred 27 News to his statement in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oath Keepers for his response, which read "'I don't label groups, except the media and I label you as slime,' McHugh said. "My official statement is this is a joke, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is a joke.'"
WKOW had yet to hear from Richard regarding his involvement.
The Anti-Defamation League said in a story in the Associated Press that it identified several hundred elected officials, police chiefs, and military members who were on the Oath Keepers membership lists.