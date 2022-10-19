Holmen Village President, League of Wisconsin Municipalities call for more funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen Village President Patrick Barlow said "we definitely need help" from the State of Wisconsin to fund emergency services, as public safety referendums appear on November ballots.
At the La Crosse Center on Wednesday, Barlow and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities spoke out on the state's "broken system" of funding local governments.
The Village President says local and state governments need to take a "fresh look" at ways to fund emergency services, who are experiencing an increased workload.
According to Barlow, Holmen's population has increased by roughly 2,500 people over the last 11 years. Since 2016, the Holmen Police Department has seen a 101-percent increase in calls for service, while Fire and E.M.S. has seen a 51-percent increase.
"With limited staffing in both areas, call waiting times have increased and we're not able to provide the level of service we desire or wish to," said Barlow.
In response to the rise in demand, Holmen joins other communities in placing a public safety referendum on the November 8 ballot. Holmen's referendum would help pay for an expansion of emergency services.
"Holmen needs this referendum to pass to adequately protect its citizens. That will drive property taxes up to a modest amount. It's the only tool they have," said Jerry Deschane, Executive Director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
Deschane hopes the State Legislature and Governor can work with local governments to come up with a new funding solution.