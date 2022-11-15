Holmen, West Salem lead area districts with best report cards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen and West Salem School Districts top area schools on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's report card for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The report cards consider a variety of scores, including achievement, growth, and whether students are on-track to graduation.
Several area schools posted numbers which exceed state expectations. West Salem scored 74.2, Holmen scored 72.7, and the Aquinas' private high school posted a score of 71.8.
The Onalaska and La Crosse school districts met state expectations. Onalaska with a score of 69.5, and La Crosse with 60.8.
Three area schools significantly exceeded expectations with scores in the 80s. Arcadia Middle School scored 83.8, Viroqua Elementary scored 83.7, and Holmen's Prairie View Elementary with 83.3.
The full report cards for state districts and schools can be found here.