Holmen woman arrested for firing gun in hotel parking lot

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A Holmen woman is facing charges after firing a handgun in a hotel parking lot Saturday night.
Holmen police officers were sent to the Prairie Inn and Suites around 7:13 p.m. for the disturbance.
When they arrived, they found the woman, identified as 40-year-old Chanda M. Vandeslunt. She admitted to firing off several rounds from a handgun while she was in the parking lot of the hotel.
A statement from police said it appeared that she was also "highly intoxicated."
No one was hurt nor was there any damage from the gunfire.
She was arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail. On Monday, she appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court where she was charged with on a charge of Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated and Disorderly Conduct by Use of a Dangerous Weapon.
Both charges are misdemeanors.
She returns to court next month.