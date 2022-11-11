 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Exhibits honor veterans in La Crescent

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent Historical Society is celebrating Veterans Day in a few ways.

LA CRESCENT.jpg

Located at 323 South Third, the Society has a number of war items on display.

LA CRESCENT 2.jpg

They're also promoting a special program called "Letters from Home." 

LA CRESCENT 5.jpg

Historical Society Board Member Peter Klug says it provides perspective about how people during World War II for example received information.  

LA CRESCENT 6.jpg

Since 2000, members of the Society have also recorded the stories of veterans, recently converting them to a digital format.

The videos are important according to Klug, because "we've had situations where family didn't even know dad did the video. And, dad never talked about the war.  So, this was just life changing.  Things they never knew their dad did."

You can learn more about the videos, and letters, by visiting the La Crescent Historical Society in person or online at lacrescenthistory.org.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you