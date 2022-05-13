Host families ready to support Loggers on and off the field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Opening Day nears for the La Crosse Loggers, the Crowders look forward to their third time as a host family for an incoming player.
April and Nicholas Crowder are season ticket holders for the La Crosse Loggers and sit near the Lumbermen's dugout down the third base line. Their first experience with hosting came from conversations with fellow fans.
"The couple that sits next to us at the games, they hosted for many years, and every season that we started sitting in our spots, they would tell us how much fun they had and what a great experience it was," said April Crowder.
Now three years in, the Crowders continue to open up their home to college and amateur baseball players to help support them over the summers.
In 2021, the Crowders hosted a pitcher from Grand Canyon University. This season, they will host a utility player from the University of Washington.
In the player's free time, the hosts help them explore Wisconsin. In their limited time last year due to COVID-19 disruptions, the Crowders traveled to Green Bay to show Lambeau Field to their player.
As another season approaches, the Crowders look forward to continuing their pastime as hosts.
"They come here and they want to make it to the major leagues and if you can be a little part of them making it, I think that's a cool experience," said April Crowder.