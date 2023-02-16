Houska Park Cleanup plan moves forward

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The condition of Houska Park is forcing its closure in March.
The city of La Crosse this week posted an eviction notice stating anyone in the park has to be out, along with any of their property, on March 15.
"There's a concern just about the health and safety of individuals down there," said Brian Sampson, Homeless Services Coordinator for the city. "We wanted to provide support to people who are down there right now and get it all cleared out and cleaned up."
Houska Park was granted campground status last year, but that status expired in October. That meant anyone still occupying the park was trespassing, but the city declined pressing charges. Instead the city tried to find suitable shelter placement for everyone. Some people refused, now having been at Houska for over a year.
"Housing is the best solution," Sampson said. "What the community is lacking right now is housing and supportive services."
According to Sampson, he is hopeful that by the deadline everyone will be out of the park. City workers will begin park cleanup on March 16. The total cost of the operation is not yet known.