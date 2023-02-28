Houston County hearing on possible THC moratorium

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County Board of Commissioners heard from around two dozen members of the public Tuesday regarding a proposed moratorium that would limit the sales of THC products for up to one year.
If passed, current THC retailers would still be allowed to operate in their current capacity. However, new businesses would not be allowed to set up shop. The county would also set up a committee to better monitor and enforce THC laws during that time.
All but two of the speakers opposed any action being considered by the board. They cited medical benefits of THC products ranging from pain relief to helping with sleep.
Among them was a Marine veteran who told the commissioners that taking action on the products would do more harm than good.
"You say it's a threat to public safety" Jonathan Wood said. "I say by you proposing or imposing a moratorium on the product is the bigger threat to public safety. I know for a fact right now, and I'm not the only one, of many veterans in Houston County that need these products."
Jason Redman, owner of The CBD Shop in Caledonia, told News 19 earlier today that there are more dangerous products on the market.
"I feel you can't have liquor stores and tons of bars serving alcohol and be concerned about marijuana for health concerns," Redman said. "The results of alcohol are far, far more devastating than marijuana."
Commissioner chair Dewey Severson said a concern for public health led to them and Fillmore County looking into possible legislation. THC was made legal in Minnesota back in July, but Severson said the state lacked guidelines. He added that they are concerned with children using THC and that some improper items could be available in the area.
"We have found in our investigations that some candies are stronger than the 5% that is permitted by statue," Severson said. "When you only have 15 people for 87 counties, the Pharmaceutical Board is not going to come running around. There's a lot of stuff being sold that we have concerns with."
A vote on the moratorium is expected no later than March 14. Commissioner Bob Burns said at the hearing he plans to abstain from the vote.
In the event of a 2-2 tie, the motion taken would then be accepted whether it be to accept or reject the moratorium.
Click here to read the moratorium. Severson said it is likely to be amended prior to the vote.