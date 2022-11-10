How the process of an election recount works in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer, speaking with News 19 Thursday, detailed how election recounts work.
In Wisconsin, races are eligible if it is decided by 1-percent or less. In the event it is no more than .25-percent, the state will pay for it.
The 2022 election results will be certified on Monday. Once that step is complete, candidates in eligible races have three days to request a recount.
For example, a 2016 State Senate recount cost more than $15,000. Dankmeyer says it is likely to cost more these days depending on the nature of the recount. There are ways to reduce those costs. A candidate can request to have specific wards recounted to save time, and therefore, expense.
When a recount happens, Dankmeyer says about 40 workers could spend a week counting every ballot by hand if a race covers all 48 precincts in La Crosse County. As an example, in Tuesday's elections, 55,671 votes were cast according to the clerk's office.
"That way we're looking at them," Dankmeyer said. "Every single ballot. We can look at if something was marked twice, if there's a stray mark that would have caused the ballot to count differently. So we do them by hand. Every ballot is counted twice throughout the recount process. We would balance poll books. We would balance the absentee ballots. Absentee envelopes as well. We go through a very thorough process. We go through every aspect of the election. We reconcile and make sure everything matches up. Then those results get certified at the end of the recount."
One race that might be headed for a recount is the one for La Crosse County Sheriff. John Siegel defeated Fritz Leinfelder by 175 votes. More than 54,000 were cast. Both candidates tell News 19 they are withholding comment until the results are certified on Monday.
In the event of a recount, the Leinfelder campaign would be responsible for paying the bill as the margin of .32-percent is over the limit for state funded recounts.
Dankmeyer also received calls as some wards received more than 100% turnout in their unofficial canvass report. She says those districts make up the local college campuses and the students voting were not around in 2020 when the books were updated. She adds that while the numbers are accurate, they do not impact the results at all.