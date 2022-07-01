How to keep your pets safe during July 4th celebrations

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Fourth of July is just a few days away and with that comes celebrations.
One of the biggest fan favorites are fireworks. The sights and sounds can be exciting for humans, but not for dogs.
"We do recommend talking to your vet if you think that your dog may be fearful or is fearful of those fireworks and loud noises. Talk to your vet and see if there is something that they can prescribe for anxiety during that time that can help them sleep and get through that experience," said Coulee Region Humane Society Community Engagement Coordinator Erin Olson.
The scorching temperatures during this time is another issue. Pets can be at risk if left alone in cars because they can heat up quickly. Leaving your pet in an vehicle without air conditioning is dangerous, even with the windows rolled down.