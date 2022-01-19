How to properly dress in bitter cold temperatures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More people are out and about enjoying what winter has to offer here in the Coulee Region.
Winter sports such as skiing are very popular and with the bitter cold, it is crucial to stay warm while having fun. Young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to the colder weather.
"You want to keep any exposed skin to a minimum. So, cover pretty much everything you can on a day like today when the wind chill is going to be a factor and temperatures will be cold," said Mt. La Crosse Ski Patroller Jason Veldboom.
Veldboom recommends wearing loose fitting clothing because it doesn't constrict blood flow, especially in the feet, while skiing.
Rafe McAnally, Retail Manager and Buyer for the Mt. La Crosse Pro Shop, says a base layer with wool or a synthetic blend can wick away moisture from your skin while keeping you warm. Midlayers that go underneath the coat give you added protection from the wind.
Items to have on hand are a jacket with insulation, facemasks, goggles, hats, helmets, socks, and mittens.
Once you have the right gear, you are ready to hit the slopes or any other winter activities you may enjoy.