How to stay safe during hot weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The official start of summer is days away and the temperatures are already soaring into the 90s across the Coulee Region.
Even though the Upper Midwest is known for its severe winters, summer can also pack a punch.
"We happen to see some of our warmest temperatures in June and July, sometimes even in August," NWS La Crosse Meteorologist Kate Abbott said.
Before you head to the pool or beach, you need to know the precautions that need to be taken in order to keep you, your friends, and your family safe from the heat.
"Try to wear clothing that's going to make them not be as hot, so wider, looser-fitting clothing, making sure that they are getting much much more water than they think they need. Trying whatever they can to get some shade as much as they can, a wide brimmed hat, that's at least going to be at least somewhat helpful," said MCHS Prairie Du Chien Family Medicine Doctor Dr. Joel Greenya.
Doctor Greenya says the biggest thing they see related to heat related illness is dehydration. So make sure to stay hydrated. He stressed the importance of applying sunscreen to prevent sunburn which could turn into skin cancer.
If you're starting to feel cramps, dizziness, or light headed you need to take a break before it turns into something more serious like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The CDC says each year more than 700 people die from heat-related causes.