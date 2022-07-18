How to stay safe during the 'Dog Days of Summer'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The dog days of summer are here, which means hot temperatures and muggy conditions.
Before you venture outside, you need to know the precautions that you need to take to stay safe in the sweltering heat.
"Anytime that the heat index is over ninety-one degrees, we're at a really high risk for heat related illnesses, and so we have to be really careful about taking lots of precautions," said Mayo Clinic La Crosse Family Physician Dr. Steve Perkins.
Dr. Perkins stresses the importance of staying hydrated by drinking water or Gatorade; having a fan indoors to help with evaporation and lower heat; staying in the shade; taking plenty of breaks; wearing lighter clothing; and wearing a hat.
The pool is a popular place to escape the heat.
"With our lifeguards, we encourage them to keep their water bottles in the stand with them and drink plenty of water throughout the day," said La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department Aquatics Coordinator Gabriel Flottmeyer. "We have shade structures and umbrellas for both patrons and our staff. While the staff are on break, they're allowed to swim. We encourage all patrons to reapply sunscreen throughout the day to avoid any kind of sun poisoning, sunburn, or anything like that."
Flottmeyer says they will take safety breaks on hotter days, which are designed to keep people out of the water, to hydrate, reapply sunscreen, and to let staff take a break.
According to a June press release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 689 people went to the emergency department, 67 people were hospitalized, and seven people died in Wisconsin due to heat-related causes. While hospitalizations were more frequent among people aged 65 and older, visits to the emergency department were highest among younger people aged 15 to 34.