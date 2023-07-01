 Skip to main content
Humidity rising up into the new week along with storms that are being tracked for Independance Day

  • Updated
Hot and humid weather continues as we track storms for the 4th of July.

Fourth of July weekend continues the heat as humidity is still up and temps hold steady in the upper 80s. Heading into the new week and the Fourth of July, humidity will rise up even more before possible rain chances on the night of fireworks. 

Grilling Forecastxo.png

The next three days are a hot one. Temps will raise into the 90s. This will especially be the case in the first few days of the work week. 

Muggy Meter Warren.png

High humidity levels will conjoin with high temperatures on Monday to the point where they will be at excessive levels. During this time, heat indices will be two to three degrees higher than the temperatures. 

By Thursday though, humidity will fall off. 

7 Day Rain Graph Next Day-1620236664105.png

This is due to impending storms for the 4th of July. Early models are pointing to scattered thunderstorms possible throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. 

We will continue to monitor storms for Tuesday as we are closer and closer to the holiday. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

