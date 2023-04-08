Hundreds turn out on Saturday to search for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Hundreds of volunteers came to two locations on Saturday to help find any sign of Madeline Kingsbury.

The Winona woman disappeared on March 31 from her home.

According to Winona Police, around 700 people came to either the Goodview Fire Department or Rushford-Peterson High School to join in a second mass search.

More than 1,800 people spent Friday combing parts of Fillmore and Winona counties searching for Kingsbury.

A news release issued Saturday afternoon by Winona Police said that "Due to this incredible turnout, we were able to cover substantially more ground in a shorter time than expected. We want to thank the community for this overwhelming show of support for Maddi and her family, which brings us that much closer to finding her and bringing her home."

The same release said that after Saturday, they were ending large, organized searches for Kingsbury. The release said that it wasn't the end of the investigation. "The search for Maddi is not ending and neither is the investigation into her disappearance. As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches. Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension remain on the ground in Winona lending their support and resources to the investigation."

The release concluded, "We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family."

It was also announced on Saturday on the Facebook page Finding Madeline Kingsbury that there are updated fliers being distributed around the region including Houston County. It said that fliers were available at the La Crescent Police Department.

Facebook page-Finding Madeline Kingsbury

On Friday, both Winona Police Chief Tom Williams and Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge asked people who live in those areas, as well as those in adjacent Houston County, which borders both counties, to check their properties, check any cameras they may have, and save any video from the time between 8 a.m. Friday morning and April 1. They continue to look for video of a dark blue van similar to the one belonging to Kingsbury.

Authorities also asked that anyone with information to call either Crimestoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288. People can also contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874.