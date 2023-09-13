Hurricane Lee lashing Bermuda before striking coastal New England and Atlantic Canada

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee began to unleash strong winds on Bermuda Thursday morning, ahead of a track which will bring heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding from the massive storm to coastal New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and through the weekend.
After days of uncertainty, there’s little time left to alter Lee’s track considerably and confidence has grown now that the hurricane has completed its long-awaited northward turn and begun to pick up the pace.
Lee is expected to track far enough off the East Coast to avoid delivering a substantial blow to a more widespread and inland area of New England, but will still affect the coast ahead of a weekend landfall somewhere between northeast Maine and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.
Lee was about 265 miles southwest of Bermuda as of Thursday morning and was churning with maximum sustained winds of up to 100 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. An island-wide tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda as Lee tracks west of the island.
Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for many of New England’s coastal residents in anticipation of the colossal storm’s impact on Friday and through the weekend.
Lee’s winds could begin to buffet portions of New England as early as Friday evening as the storm’s center is expected to pass close to the region’s southeast. The center of Lee is then expected to barrel near or over Maine and Atlantic Canada over the weekend.
Though the storm – a Category 2 hurricane as of Thursday morning – is expected to weaken as it approaches land, it will still have a massive radius of damaging winds that will pound coastal New England and Canada’s Atlantic provinces.
Hurricane-strength winds are possible from the northern coast of Maine into portions of the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Saturday. Tropical storm-force wind gusts are possible across a much larger area of New England and Atlantic Canada.
As of Thursday morning, hurricane-force winds extend up to 105 miles from its center and tropical storm-force winds stretch for up to 290 miles, according to the hurricane center.
A tropical storm watch has also been issued for large swaths of coastal New England, including Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
These strong winds will contribute to storm surge flooding up to 4 feet that could inundate parts of southeastern Massachusetts late Friday and Saturday. A storm surge watch has been issued for the area, including Cape Cod and Nantucket.
Heavy rainfall could pose an issue to already rain-drenched stretches of the Northeast, where saturated ground may be particularly susceptible to flash flooding. Lee’s heaviest rain will fall over portions of Maine Saturday, but states like New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are not completely in the clear.
Lee could deliver 1 to 2 inches of rain from Rhode Island to northern Maine, while 2 to 4 inches of rain can fall across the Massachusetts Cape and much of Maine. Repeated downpours may bring up to 6 inches of rain for southeastern Maine.
The softened soil combined with raging winds will also increase the likelihood of downed trees, which in turn could knock out essential power lines and cause outages. Areas at and near the coast, where the worst of Lee’s winds roar, will be the most at risk of wind damage and power outages.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.