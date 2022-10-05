Hurricane Relief Telethon raises more than $143,000

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People across Wisconsin stepped up to help out those in need whose lives were shattered after Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
ABC television stations across Wisconsin, including WXOW-TV, partnered on Wednesday with the American Red Cross to support their efforts through a Hurricane Relief Telethon.
The American Red Cross is working around the clock to offer relief to those impacted by the storm by mobilizing volunteers, opening shelters and providing supplies.
The generosity of people in Wisconsin and the Midwest was seen on Wednesday as more than $143,600 was raised during the telethon which ran from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The gifts included a $25,000 pledge from an anonymous giver.
Thank you to everyone for your donations.
There are still ways to help. Click here to go to the Red Cross Donation page.