Ice and snow mix affecting area over the next day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A wintry mix of precipitation is coming through the area with snow, sleet, and ice expected to fall throughout the region before ending Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the region.

Get the latest weather information from the News 19 Forecast Team

Precipitation is expected to start off as light snow or freezing drizzle and deteriorate during Monday evening and into Tuesday. Eventually, any precipitation will change over to all snow.

Total amounts of snow depend on location. Current forecast models show that areas to the south of the La Crosse area could see less than an inch while closer to I-90 may see 1-4 inches. Places to the north of I-90 from Minnesota into west Central Wisconsin may get 3-6 inches of new snow.

The forecasts show areas to the south have the possibility of icing in Clayton and Grant counties.

Due to the potential for snow and ice, travel will likely be impacted tonight and Tuesday morning.

WXOW and WXOW.com will keep you updated on the latest details on this storm online and on Live at Five, the 6 pm and 10 pm Reports.