...Wintry Mix and Snow to Develop Later Today and Tonight and
to Continue On and Off...Increasing Tuesday Morning and Moving
Northeast during the Day...

.A dry easterly flow will limit light snow, sleet, freezing
drizzle and drizzle formation initially, however later this
afternoon and this evening, look for conditions to deteriorate.
The precipitation is expected to be light, patchy, and on and off
through tonight and increase Tuesday morning. Some locations will
still be above freezing, while others are in the teens and 20s,
thus slippery/icy conditions will be possible.  Snow amounts
across the area range from less than an inch across the south...1
to 4 inches closer to I90 and 3 to 6 inches north of I90 into west
central WI. Icing of a glaze to a tenth or two is possible south
of I90 with the higher amounts toward Clayton and Grant counties.

Travel will be impacted as we see more precipitation on frozen
roadways. This may affect this evening's commute, but will also
affect Tuesday morning's commute. Road conditions could quickly
become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in
locations where the wintry mix is more likely.

Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if
conditions warrant it.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

Ice and snow mix affecting area over the next day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A wintry mix of precipitation is coming through the area with snow, sleet, and ice expected to fall throughout the region before ending Tuesday night. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the region.  

Precipitation is expected to start off as light snow or freezing drizzle and deteriorate during Monday evening and into Tuesday. Eventually, any precipitation will change over to all snow. 

Total amounts of snow depend on location. Current forecast models show that areas to the south of the La Crosse area could see less than an inch while closer to I-90 may see 1-4 inches. Places to the north of I-90 from Minnesota into west Central Wisconsin may get 3-6 inches of new snow. 

The forecasts show areas to the south have the possibility of icing in Clayton and Grant counties. 

Due to the potential for snow and ice, travel will likely be impacted tonight and Tuesday morning. 

