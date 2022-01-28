Ice skating available at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity this weekend, maybe ice skating could be on your to-do list.
The Rotary Lights/Chad Erickson Memorial Ice Rink at Riverside Park is staffed this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
That means that when the rink is staffed free skates are available along with free hot chocolate. The warming shelter is also open.
The rink is open every day, but the following days are when the shelter and skates are available.
- Saturday, Jan. 29th, 12 noon to 9 pm Troop 33
- Sunday, Jan. 30th, 12 noon to 9 pm Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 2nd, 4 pm tp 8 pm Taken-Park Dept.
- Saturday, Feb. 5th, 12 noon to 9 pm Open
- Sunday, Feb. 6th, 12 noon to 9 pm Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 9th, 4 pm to 8 pm Taken-Park Dept
- Saturday, Feb. 12th, 12 noon to 9 pm Troop 33
- Sunday, Feb. 13th, 12 noon to 9 pm Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 4 pm to 8 pm Taken-Park Dept.
- Saturday, Feb. 19th, 12 noon to 9 pm Troop 33
- Sunday, Feb. 20th, 12 noon to 9 pm Troop 33
- Wednesday, Feb. 23rd, 4 pm to 8 pm Taken-Park Dept.
- Saturday, Feb. 26th, 12 noon to 9 pm Taken-Troop 168
- Sunday, Feb. 27th, 12 noon to 9 pm Taken-Pack 28