Important races bring large turnout on election day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Important state and local elections along with high-dollar school referendums drove a large turnout to go to the polls on Tuesday.
Preliminary figures from counties in the area showed anywhere from 58-81 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
La Crosse County had the biggest turnout, with 81-percent of registered voters showing up at the polls. Besides the statewide races for U.S. Senate and governor, voters also had to decide on a new sheriff and school referendums in La Crosse ($194 million), Onalaska ($75 million), Holmen ($74.75 million), and Bangor ($24 million).
The turnout is down from the last midterm election in 2018 when there was an 85-percent turnout in the county. Tuesday's numbers are also lower compared to 2020's election when just under 89-percent of voters cast ballots.
Other counties in the area all had more than 70-percent turnout in the election.
Vernon County saw a 76-percent turnout, while Jackson County had 73-percent and Monroe County voters had a 72 percent turnout.
Fewer voters in Minnesota turned out compared to Wisconsin. Winona County had a 66-percent turnout while Houston County recorded a 58-percent turnout based on figures calculated by WXOW through the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.