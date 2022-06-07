 Skip to main content
Independence man hurt in motorcycle crash

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - A 24-year-old Independence man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Trempealeau County. 

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the Town of Burnside on State Road 121 near East End Road.

The Tremepealeau County Sheriff's Office said that Steven Gabriel Lozada Santiago was headed west when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

The sheriff's office said he was cited for not having a motorcycle endorsement on his drivers license. 

