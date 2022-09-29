Inside UW-L's new fieldhouse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After years of construction, the new and still unnamed fieldhouse at UW-La Crosse is nearing completion.
Funded entirely by student fees following a referendum, the facility will house the indoor track team as well as academic sports science programs.
Chancellor Joe Gow says that despite construction delays, the project will be worth the wait.
"We wish we had the fieldhouse open right now," Gow said. "That was the original plan. But there had been some supply chain delays. We're looking at what they call a 'soft opening' in the end of October. Which will mean that people will be able to come in and look at it. Then our athletes and other intramural students will start to utilize it."
The overall project had a budget of $42 million. The university was able to stay within that range.