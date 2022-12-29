Inspector General report critical of Fort McCoy's repair costs after Operation Allies Welcome

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - A Defense Department Inspector General report following the housing of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy questions whether damage done to more than 200 buildings happened before or after the nearly 13,000 people arrived on post along with the high cost of the restoration of those buildings.
The report, which can be read here, is a summary of work done as part of an audit done by the IG's office of the military facilities used during Operation Allies Refuge (OAR) and Operation Allies Welcome (OAW).
The Department of Defense (DoD) said that 11 sites took part in the efforts to evacuate and then temporarily house more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. Of that total, 12,706 refugees came to Fort McCoy.
The first refugees arrived in late August 2021 with the last group leaving the post in February 2022.
Also in February 2022, the report said the Deputy Secretary of Defense told the installations to "develop restoration cost estimates" to bring each one back to a pre-OAW standing.
The report stated that "DoD installations reported that facilities and equipment were overused, damaged, and remained in various degrees of disrepair, resulting in a costly maintenance effort."
In one example cited in the report, Indiana National Guard personnel had to move their training from Camp Atterbury, Indiana, to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, "due to damages at Camp Atterbury caused by supporting the OAW mission."
In May, the DoD approved $259.5 million in Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) funding for restoration and repair at the installations.
A breakdown in the IG report shows that the five Army installations housing refugees estimated $188.9 million in costs.
Of that figure, Fort McCoy's restoration estimate was $145.6 million, or 56.1 percent of all 11 sites and 77 percent of the Army's total cost estimate.
The IG report said that the 12,706 refugees at Fort McCoy represent 17.2 percent of the total amount of all refugees housed at DoD installations.
During their time at the fort, they utilized 213 buildings on the post. As a result, the report said, "The majority of the costs in the Fort McCoy estimate come from reported significant damages to the 213 buildings housing Afghan refugees. Fort McCoy reported that all of the barracks needed repairs or replacement of walls, ceilings, floors, doors, bathrooms, plumbing, electrical systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems, and exterior siding."
The report also commented on the fort's documentation of what was needed to restore those buildings. "During audit work for the DoD Office of Inspector General (OIG) management advisory on Fort McCoy, installation/base personnel provided the audit team, in November 2021, a restoration cost estimate of $150 million. During that review, the DoD OIG audit team requested supporting documentation for the estimate, and Fort McCoy personnel responded that there was no supporting documentation for the $150 million. In June 2022, Army officials provided the audit team a spreadsheet detailing restoration costs for each of the 213 barracks. Each of the Fort McCoy barracks damage descriptions was the same for 212 out of the 213 buildings. For all but one building, Fort McCoy’s restoration cost estimate was $633,793 per building. The total cost estimate to repair or restore the Fort McCoy barracks is $134.8 million. For comparison, Fort Pickett and Camp Atterbury housed Afghan refugees in permanent structures and had $42 million in damages combined while housing 17,684 Afghan refugees. Fort McCoy’s reported cost estimate is over three times the reported cost of Fort Pickett and Camp Atterbury combined, while housing only 12,706 Afghan refugees."
The report questioned whether the damage was a result of the refugees. "Due to the high costs of the Fort McCoy estimate, we have concerns over whether the reported damages to the barracks and other structures at Fort McCoy were a result of the OAW mission or were pre‑existing to OAW."
It went on to state that on June 14, 2022, the fort signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for $138.8 million in OHDACA funds to restore the 212 barracks. After that, USACE "issued a $2 million contract to assess whether damages to the barracks were caused by the OAW mission and to develop cost proposals for housing repairs, replacement, and renovation for the 212 existing barracks used for Afghan refugee family dwelling."
In concluding the report's part on Fort McCoy, it cautioned about the use of the OHDACA funding at not just the fort but other installations. "According to the terms of the Fort McCoy permit with DOS, and rules placed on the usage of OHDACA funds, Fort McCoy must be diligent in its use of OHDACA funds to restore the barracks and other Fort McCoy buildings to a July 2021 standard, before its OAW mission. Any repairs, restoration, or reconstruction beyond that standard should be funded with either Operations and Maintenance or Military Construction funds. Similarly, all DoD installations must consider whether conditions related to facility repairs existed before the OAW mission and should not use OHDACA funds if they determine that the facility conditions existed before the OAW mission."
Fort McCoy's public affairs staff referred questions from WXOW to the public affairs staff at U.S. Army North who referred us to the Inspector General's office. They have not responded to those questions.
The fort also recently received nearly $70 million for two barracks projects, one for enlisted personnel and one for officers, as part of the recently passed Omnibus bill.