International Owl Center artwork auction raises money for Ukrainian children

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - As the crisis in Ukraine continues, the International Owl Center in Houston has decided to lend a helping hand to Ukrainian children.
The International Owl Center is the only all-owl education center in the United States. The center acquires artwork during it's annual international children's owl art contest. Thousands of pieces arrive from all over the world, including hundreds from Ukrainian children.
This year, the center is holding a series of online auctions. All of the money raised will be given to UNICEF to benefit the Ukrainian children.
"For this first one, we did 59 pieces of art and were absolutely blown away last night when it ended with a grand total of just over $100,000," said International Owl Center Executive Director Karla Bloem.
Bloem says they have over 200 more pieces of owl art from Ukraine to auction.
The next auction goes live on Wednesday, March 23 and will end on Sunday, March 27. The owl center will mail the artwork to the winning bidders once the auction ends.
You can find more details on how to participate in the auctions here. There's also a section where you can make a donation to UNICEF to support relief efforts for the children of Ukraine.
According to UNICEF, over 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees since February 24.