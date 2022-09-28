 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Introducing the Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau

  • Updated
  • 0

The Festmaster's Ball serves as an opportunity to wish those attending a Happy Oktoberfest!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The Festmaster's Ball serves as an opportunity to wish those attending a Happy Oktoberfest!

But the primary purpose is introducing the Festmaster and Frau to the community.

KIM AND DOUG HOUSE.jpg

The announcement actually began two days earlier at the Cleary home in La Crosse when this year's leaders were introduced to the media.

KIM AND DOUG HOUSE PRETZEL.jpg

You know it's Oktoberfest when the pretzels are displayed.

Former G. Heileman Brewing Company President and CEO Russ Cleary served as Festmaster with Frau Gail Cleary in 1989.

KIM AND DOUG GAIL.jpg

And this year, their daughter Sandra will serve as Mrs. Oktoberfest.

This year's Festmaster and Frau were born and raised in La Crosse.

One attended Logan High School.  The other, Aquinas.

Both attended the UW-La Crosse and then the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.

Now, they spend a lot of their time at Central Animal Hospital.

Festmaster 3.jpg

They were introduced at the Cleary home riding in the car Russ and Gail used as leaders of the Fest.

KIM AND DOUG1.jpg

This year's Festmaster and Frau are Doug and Kimberly Kratt.

They learned they would lead this year's Oktoberfest through an elaborate ruse, an Oktoberfest tradition.

KIM AND DOUG OKTOBERFEST PATCH.jpg

They were called one evening to look at some buttons for a charitable auction.

When they noticed a button missing, another person at the event removed a button from a pocket with a sketched picture of Kimberly and Doug as this year's Frau and Festmaster.

They said they're both looking forward to touching lives and connecting with people as the leader's of Oktoberfest.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you