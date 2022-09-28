Introducing the Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The Festmaster's Ball serves as an opportunity to wish those attending a Happy Oktoberfest!
But the primary purpose is introducing the Festmaster and Frau to the community.
The announcement actually began two days earlier at the Cleary home in La Crosse when this year's leaders were introduced to the media.
You know it's Oktoberfest when the pretzels are displayed.
Former G. Heileman Brewing Company President and CEO Russ Cleary served as Festmaster with Frau Gail Cleary in 1989.
And this year, their daughter Sandra will serve as Mrs. Oktoberfest.
This year's Festmaster and Frau were born and raised in La Crosse.
One attended Logan High School. The other, Aquinas.
Both attended the UW-La Crosse and then the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.
Now, they spend a lot of their time at Central Animal Hospital.
They were introduced at the Cleary home riding in the car Russ and Gail used as leaders of the Fest.
This year's Festmaster and Frau are Doug and Kimberly Kratt.
They learned they would lead this year's Oktoberfest through an elaborate ruse, an Oktoberfest tradition.
They were called one evening to look at some buttons for a charitable auction.
When they noticed a button missing, another person at the event removed a button from a pocket with a sketched picture of Kimberly and Doug as this year's Frau and Festmaster.
They said they're both looking forward to touching lives and connecting with people as the leader's of Oktoberfest.