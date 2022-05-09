Investigation continues into Little Falls fire that claimed the lives of four children

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No official cause has been discovered yet in the fire which killed four children on May 5 in rural Monroe County.
Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, a fatal structure fire broke out at a family home in the Township of Little Falls, WI. In the aftermath, officials began their investigation into what caused the devastating blaze.
According to Chief Mike Arnold of the Sparta Fire District, the cause of the fire is still unknown. However, the investigation has determined the location where the fire originated.
Interviews with the family are ongoing in the continued search for answers said Chief Arnold.
No further information was made available to WXOW's inquiry into the investigation.