Investigation underway into La Crosse Co. Jail death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation has started into the death of an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail early Thursday morning.
According to Sheriff John Siegel, at approximately 2:35 a.m., jail staff found a 28-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell.
Life-saving efforts began by jail staff and continued with help from the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel. Despite their efforts, the man passed away.
The name of the person isn't being immediately released. An autopsy is planned as a part of the investigation.
According to department policy, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office was brought in to conduct an independent investigation into the inmate death.
Additional information will be released when available according to Sheriff Siegel.