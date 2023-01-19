 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Continues For Parts of the Area...

.Many areas saw accumulations of 4-7 inches of snow thus far,
with the exception of southwest Wisconsin and adjacent northeast
Iowa where 2-4 inches fell.

Accumulating snow will continue near and west of a line from Eau
Claire Wisconsin, to Preston Minnesota, to Charles City Iowa with
1 to 3 inches expected today. Lighter snowfall is expected to
continue roughly along and north of the I-90 corridor with
accumulations of an inch or less.

Road conditions are expected to improve through the day with
temperatures near freezing making road treatments effective.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
today. 1 to 3 inches expected along a Wabasha to Preston line.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Investigation underway into La Crosse Co. Jail death

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse county jail and law enforcement center and court.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation has started into the death of an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail early Thursday morning. 

According to Sheriff John Siegel, at approximately 2:35 a.m., jail staff found a 28-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. 

Life-saving efforts began by jail staff and continued with help from the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel. Despite their efforts, the man passed away. 

The name of the person isn't being immediately released. An autopsy is planned as a part of the investigation. 

According to department policy, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office was brought in to conduct an independent investigation into the inmate death. 

Additional information will be released when available according to Sheriff Siegel.

Tags

Recommended for you