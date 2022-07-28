 Skip to main content
It's Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Dairy Queen is donating a portion of Blizzard sales as a part of its Miracle Treat Day. 

With the purchase of a Blizzard, $1 or more will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) at Gundersen Health System for kids in the area.

"I've worked for the company for quite a few years now and meeting a lot of the families that have come through, through the years," Onalaska Dairy Queen's general manager Tina Holzworth said. "It just brightens up their day like one of them got a laptop or something to help them learn. That's just - it's just special to the kids, they recognize it."

She said the most popular Blizzard right now is the Oreo Dirt Pie. 

Participating Dairy Queens in the area are, Onalaska, the store on Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse, Caledonia, Viroqua, Winona and Tomah. 

