It's Electric! New buses to hit La Crosse streets

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Public transit in La Crosse is about to become more environmentally friendly. The La Crosse MTU rolled out two new electric buses that are diesel and emission free. The buses were unveiled on Wednesday at the La Crosse Center.
The funding for the buses came through grants that MTU received. In La Crosse, MTU and Xcel Energy teamed up to provide the buses for the city. The buses were manufactured by Proterra in Greenville, South Carolina.
"Our mass transportation system in general is so important, especially for people who might not be able to get a drivers' license because of physical issues. So, this provides a lifeline for them to jobs and social engagement," said Wisconsin 95th Assembly Representative Jill Billings.
These new buses are replacing older buses. The routes are not being expanded. The ultimate objective is to convert the whole fleet to electric power.
"The part that I really like is that we link this in with our microgrid plans for the Isle La Plume, which means that once we create that system where we are using the methane that is coming off the digestion of solids on the Isle La Plume, that's all going to power these buses. That means these things will be charged completely off the grid. In other words, not using any carbon fuels at all," said City of La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds.
The new buses will begin operating on La Crosse streets on Monday, June 13.