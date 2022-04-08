It's transition day for La Crescent's Chief of Police

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - After 24 years serving in the La Crescent Police Department, Officer Doug Stavenau has stepped down as Chief of Police this Friday.
Citing the recent onset of some personal health issues, Chief Stavenau is transitioning into a less demanding role in the city to work in the Public Works Department.
A process that's taken place over the past few months, the City decided to promote from within to select 20-year police officer Luke Ahschlager to take over as leader of the Police Department.
Newly promoted Chief Ahschlager was humbled and honored to be chosen as the new department head.
"I have some big shoes to fill with Chief Stavenau stepping down," Ahschlager said. "But I'm accepting of the opportunity and the challenge."
Excited to be moving on to a second career with the city, Stavenau is happy to leave the department in Ahschlager's hands as he's already seen him make some of his own changes.
"It's kind of fun because I've already gotten a taste of things that he necessarily didn't want to tell me that he didn't care for," Stavenau explained. "But he's already working on kind of tweaking to his own style. And I get to see that, well, okay, yeah that makes sense and I can see why you would want to change that."
For Stavenau, knowing the the job of Police Chief can be difficult some times, he's glad he'll be nearby to still be of service if the need arises.
"I am so happy to be employed in a different capacity with the City of La Crescent here," Stavenau said. "Because that's gonna give me the opportunity to see him any time that he wants."
Residents will also see Stavenau out and about in La Crescent, either in his new role or as a community leader.
"Actually one of the things I'm looking forward to is that I think I'm gonna have a lot more time to be involved in civic groups," Stavenau said. "And I've always wanted to be more involved in civic groups and have done what I could but time was just a factor because you were tied to the job."
Chief Ahschlager officially assumed his new role Friday but not before joining the community in an informal going away ceremony for Chief Stavenau and his family in downtown La Crescent.
